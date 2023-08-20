Bank to Auction Sunny Deol's Juhu Property to Recover Rs 56 Crore Loan: Report

On Sunday, 20 August, the Bank of Baroda published the notice for an auction in a national newspaper. The notice mentioned the Gadar 2 actor's real name, Ajay Singh Deol, and the name of his Juhu villa, Sunny Villa, among other loan-related details.

As per the bank's notice, Sunny's brother Bobby Deol, alias Vijay Singh Deol, and their father Dharmendra Singh Deol, as well as the actor's company Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd are identified as guarantors and corporate guarantors for the loan he took from Bank of Baroda.

The villa auctioned for dues is located on Juhu's Gandhigram Road. The land of the property is 599.44 square metres and is located on a piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri, Mumbai Suburban District, India Today reported.

The bank has set a reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore for the auction, with an earnest money deposit of roughly Rs 5.14 crore and an auction bid increase of Rs 10 lakh.

In response to the matter, Sunny's representative told India Today, "We are in the process of resolving this issue, and the issue will be resolved. We request no further speculation on the same."