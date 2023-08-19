'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Enters Rs 300 Crore Club In India

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, has entered the Rs 300 crore club in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office on the second Friday since its release on 11 August.

The report also stated that Gadar 2 earned Rs 19.50 crore in India on its eighth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned Rs 304.13 crore at the domestic box office.