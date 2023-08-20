'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 9: Sunny Deol's Film Collects Rs 336 Crore in India

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 grossed Rs 32 crore nett on Saturday. The film earned Rs 284.63 crore in India, in the first week of its release. The film's total collection at the domestic box office currently stands at Rs 336.13 crore.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Set during the partition of India in 1947, the film followed the story of Tara Singh, a truck driver (played by Deol), who falls in love with a Pakistani woman named Sakeena (played by Patel).

Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios. The film hit the big screens on 11 August.