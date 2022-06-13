Anushka Sharma Shares Stunning Beach Photos While Holidaying With Family

A host of fans appreciated her sun-kissed pictures. Fans commented with heart and fire emoticons. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, which was released back in 2018. She starred in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She played a scientist who is also the romantic interest of Shah Rukh's character.

She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. The story follows Jhulan Goswami, who was a former Indian captain, and in the film, the character struggles to find her footing in a misogynistic world.