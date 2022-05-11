Ranveer Singh Recalls Walking Into YRF for the 1st Time & Meeting Anushka Sharma
Ranveer Singh revealed he heard the script for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in the same room he walked into as a newcomer.
Ranveer Singh is geared up for his next release Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In an interview, the actor opened up about his outfit choices for the promotions and the first time he walked into the Yash Raj Studios and met Anushka Sharma.
Ranveer made his debut with Band Bajaa Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film was Maneesh Sharma’s directorial debut and was produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner. The film released in 2010, over a decade ago, and Ranveer recalled he was ‘very nervous but was projecting confidence’ when he entered the studio all those years ago.
The actor told NDTV, “I do remember the first time I walked in here, it was to meet Habib Faisal and Anushka Sharma who were my writer and co-actor. I was intimidated by this place. It feels so large in stature and that's because of the reputation that the company carries. The most prominent and premier production house since the last 50 years. I was very nervous but I was projecting confidence.”
"The first time when I came they didn't tell me that she will be in the room as well. Cut to ten years later the same thing happens to Divyang Thakkar the director of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. When they called me to hear the script they didn't tell him I will be there, all this in the same room where I had come as a newcomer ten years ago.”Ranveer Singh to NDTV
Ranveer, is known for his unique, sometimes over-the-top, outfits. Talking about the clothes he has been wearing during Jayesbhai Jordaar promotions, Ranveer said, “My stylist asked me what I would like to wear during promotions, I told her it's a colourful and a happy film so she should keep that in mind. Less monochromes and a more vibrant palette and this is as good as it gets.”
The actor further revealed that he doesn’t leave his home without a speaker because it’s ‘like a portable disco' so he can 'take the party wherever you go’.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie will release theatrically on 13 May.
