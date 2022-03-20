Anushka Sharma Steps Away From Her Production House; Shares Note

The actor added, "While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place".

Clean Slate Filmz was founded in 2013. Anushka and Karnesh have produced movies such as NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, and the web series Pataal Lok.