Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya; Shares Pic From Visit

This is Amitabh Bachchan's second visit at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday, 9 February, weeks after attending its grand consecration ceremony with son Abhishek Bachchan in January.

The actor took to social media to share a picture from his visit with fans. In the snap, Amitabh can be seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a saffron jacket, seeking blessings from Lord Ram with folded hands.

The Sholay actor captioned his post on X, "Faith again, and I was drawn to go there again."

Have a look:

Sharing the same picture on his blog, Amitabh wrote, "A travel to the God’s again.. Ayodhya.. and back by the late evening .. sublime, serene, and filled with the reverence that divinity has ever instilled in us all ..Love and may the blessings of the Almighty be within us all."

According to reports, Amitabh spent about half an hour at the temple and had a glimpse of the newly built premises. After attending a special prayer service, the actor had lunch with the Ayodhya commissioner in Faizabad at his official residence.

Amitabh has also reportedly bought a plot in a 7-star enclave in Ayodhya, which is about 15 minutes away from the temple.

0

Topics:  Amitabh Bachchan   Ram Mandir 

