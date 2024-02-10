Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya; Shares Pic From Visit

Sharing the same picture on his blog, Amitabh wrote, "A travel to the God’s again.. Ayodhya.. and back by the late evening .. sublime, serene, and filled with the reverence that divinity has ever instilled in us all ..Love and may the blessings of the Almighty be within us all."

According to reports, Amitabh spent about half an hour at the temple and had a glimpse of the newly built premises. After attending a special prayer service, the actor had lunch with the Ayodhya commissioner in Faizabad at his official residence.

Amitabh has also reportedly bought a plot in a 7-star enclave in Ayodhya, which is about 15 minutes away from the temple.