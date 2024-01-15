Amitabh Bachchan Buys Plot for Home in Ayodhya

In continuation of the report, Bachchan intends to build a home measuring around 10,000 square feet.

Bachchan spoke about his purchase to the publication, stating, “I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, HoABL called it a “milestone moment" for his company. Adding that they were thrilled to welcome Bachchan as the “first citizen" of The Sarayu, which is located about 15 minutes away from the ram temple, and 30 mins away from the Ayodhya international airport.

The Sarayu is set to be inaugurated on 22 January, the same day, the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Prathista’ ceremony will be held.