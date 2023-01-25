Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar & Others Cheer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Release
'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is running in cinemas now.
Shah Rukh Khan finally made his comeback on the silver screen after his four-year hiatus with Pathaan, and just like his fans, even Bollywood was awaiting the return of 'King Khan.' The Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
Several celebrities from the Indian film industry, including actors Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey, and filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Farha Khan, among others, cheered for Pathaan's release on social media.
Here, take a look:
Tagging the whole cast of Pathaan, Alia took to Instagram and shared a poster from the film on her story and wrote, "Tbh (to be honest) never been this excited for a film.. GO PATHAAN (red heart emojis)."
Anil also shared a poster from the film on his Instagram story and wrote, "#Pathaan is not just a film, it's an emotion!! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone. Looking forward to see #SiddharthAnand create magic on the big screen!"
Karan also took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for team Pathaan. In his caption, he wrote, "You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! (no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!!"
Here, take a look:
Farah, who had previously helmed Shah Rukh and Deepika's Om Shanti Om, also took to Instagram to share a picture of a huge cut-out of the Pathaan actor from the film. Tagging the film's cast and its makers, she captioned her story, "BLOCKBUSTER!! #PATHAAN Is HERE!!!"
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared Pathaan's poster on her social media handle and wrote, "It's #Pathaan day (fire emojis)."
Ananya also took to Instagram to share a still from Pathaan from the theatre on her story. She captioned it, "It's time!!!!"
Actor Sayani Gupta also took to social media to share her excitement for the film's release. Shared an Instagram story, she wrote, "Happy Pathaan Day everyone!"
Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) "spy universe," wherein SRK will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.
The film is currently running in cinemas now.
