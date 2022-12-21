ADVERTISEMENT

15 Years of 'Welcome': Anil Kapoor Remembers His Iconic Character 'Majnu Bhai'

'He picked up the paintbrush, and the rest is history,' Anil Kapoor wrote.

15 Years of 'Welcome': Anil Kapoor Remembers His Iconic Character 'Majnu Bhai'
Filmmaker Aneez Bazmee's 2007 blockbuster, Welcome, completed its 15 years of release on 21 December. Starring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Firoz Khan, and Paresh Rawal, among others, the film is still remembered as one of the best comic capers of all time.

On the special occasion, Anil, who played the role of 'Majnu Bhai' in the film, took to Instagram to remember his iconic character and express his gratitude for the love he's received from the audience over the years.

The AK Vs Ak actor shared a collage of some stills from the film on his Instagram story and wrote, "15 years ago Majnu bhai picked up the paintbrush and the rest is history! #Welcome was, is and always will be one of my most cherished films for the sheer joy it has brough people!"

"It’s amazing how some stories and characters just live on even years later…Thank you for giving #Welcome & Majnu Bhai so much love,” he added.

Here, take a look:

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in filmmaker Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh, among others. He is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's Picture From the Sets of 'Animal' Leaked

