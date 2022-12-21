15 Years of 'Welcome': Anil Kapoor Remembers His Iconic Character 'Majnu Bhai'

Filmmaker Aneez Bazmee's 2007 blockbuster, Welcome, completed its 15 years of release on 21 December. Starring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Firoz Khan, and Paresh Rawal, among others, the film is still remembered as one of the best comic capers of all time.

On the special occasion, Anil, who played the role of 'Majnu Bhai' in the film, took to Instagram to remember his iconic character and express his gratitude for the love he's received from the audience over the years.