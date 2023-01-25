ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Others Attend 'Pathaan' Screening
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan hit theatres on Wednesday, 25 January 2023. The spy-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The stars of the film recently attended a screening of the film. John and Shah Rukh looked dapper in black while Deepika opted for a beige ensemble.
The film marks Shah Rukh’s return after a break of over 4 years from the cinemas. King Khan will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.
Here’s a look at the photos from the event.
