'Tiger-Pathaan Crossover'; Twitter Implodes Over Salman Khan's Cameo In Pathaan
Leave it to Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to cause an eruption online AND offline, just by appearing together on screen!
There's not been a single moment today when Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan hasn't made headlines or trended on every social media platform known to us.
The latest reason? Salman Khan's explosive cameo in the Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller! Not only did the Ek Tha Tiger actor make a surprise appearance, the filmmakers also blessed fans with a crossover between Pathaan and Tiger.
For the unversed, Yash Raj Films has kickstarted their Spy Films Universe - including SRK-Deepika's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR. Pathaan not only included Tiger's appearance but also mentioned Kabir, Hrithik Roshan's character in WAR.
Safe to say, netizens could not keep calm over Salman Khan's cameo in the film. A Twitter user wrote, "If you are waiting for #SalmanKhan's aka #tiger's entry in #Pathaan , let me tell you it's worth the wait and the hype. Don't miss out on the last scene!"
Netizens have an almost emotional experience every time Shah Rukh and Salman Khan come together on screen. Whether it's owing to their complicated friendship or the magnanimity of their personalities, you can leave it to the both of them to cause a nation-wide stir.
Apart from reactions, memes and jokes, fans also flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of audiences cheering upon Tiger's entry on the silver screen.
Take a look here:
