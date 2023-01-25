ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: People React to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ Premiere Across India

'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan was no less than an event for his fans. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed spy thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

From hundreds of fans thronging in cinema halls to watch 'King Khan' on screen to some protesters voicing their opinion against the film's release, here's how people reacted to Pathaan's first-day-first-show across India. 

Altered Image Shared to Show Security Personnel Outside Theatres for Pathaan

