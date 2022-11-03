Akshay Kumar to Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in His Marathi Debut Film

Talking about his role in the film, Akshay said at the event, "It is a huge deal for me to play the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To play the role of such a legendary personality is a huge responsibility. I am so happy about this. It is dream come true kind of a role. It is a huge task and I would like to say I will give my best," PTI quoted the actor.

Whereas, director Manjrekar shared why he chose Akshay for such a crucial role. PTI quoted him saying, "It was my wish to work with Akshay. And for this role I couldn't see any other actor but him. We wanted a certain personality and look and Akshay had the apt image to play a Hindu raja (king)."

Produced by Vaseem Qureshi, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is scheduled for its theatrical release on Diwali 2023. The Marathi film will release in three other regional languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.