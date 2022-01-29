Mahesh Manjrekar Reacts to Obscenity Complaint Against His Marathi Film

A complaint was filed against veteran actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on Thursday, 27 January, for allegedly portraying women and children in objectionable manner in his new Marathi movie Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha.

Reacting to the allegations, Manjrekar said that he "can’t be catering to everyone who has objections". The complaint was filed before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court by an organisation called Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act, as per a report by PTI.