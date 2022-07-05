'I Do Whatever Possible to Take up Social Issues': Akshay on Joining Politics

According to a report by PTI, the actor was a chief guest at the event in London. Speaking about his film Raksha Bandhan, being his latest effort, the actor shared how he tries to do his bit through cinema.

"I am very happy making films. As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year," he added, as per the same report.