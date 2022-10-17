Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn & Akshaye Khanna Star In This Sequel

The trailer for Ajay Devgn starrer film, Drishyam 2 is out now. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on 18 November 2022.

The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.