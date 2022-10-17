Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn & Akshaye Khanna Star In This Sequel
The film is set to hit the theatres on 18 November 2022.
The trailer for Ajay Devgn starrer film, Drishyam 2 is out now. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on 18 November 2022.
The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.
The trailer follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay) as he tries to protect his family from the cops. Akshaye Khanna and Tabu's character attempt to find Sam's murderer and they are well aware that Vijay has something to do with it. However, the gripping tale does not disclose the plot of the sequel and a lot still remains to be disclosed.
Ajay is also all set to be a part of director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1.
