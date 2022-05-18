Pics: R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others at Cannes 2022

The 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday (17 May) with a grand opening ceremony and several Indian celebrities graced the red carpet. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor R Madhavan, musician AR Rahman, actor-producer Kamal Haasan, musician Ricky Kej, and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui are among the celebrities at Cannes. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the jury this year.

Here’s a look at their outfits.