'Rooh Baba Returns': Kartik Aaryan Announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' With A Teaser
Kartik Aaryan's film is all set to release next year Diwali.
Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to announce the release of his next project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Shehzada actor is all set to reprise his role in the horror-comedy after the success of his previous film.
Kartik took to his social media to share the teaser and write, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024."
Take a look at the video:
The teaser showcased a haunted haveli and inside one of the locked rooms we saw Kartik's characters sitting on a rocking chair. At the very premise, we hear his character saying that all locked doors are going to have to open one day and in a close-up shot we then see a presumable possessed Rooh Baba saying that not only can he speak to ghosts but he can also get possessed by them.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.
The previous film from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe was one of the few successful films from Bollywood last year.
Topics: Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa
