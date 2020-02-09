QuickE: LK Advani Emotional at Shikara; Abdul Kalam Biopic Poster
1. LK Advani Gets Emotional at Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader recently attended the screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. The filmmaker took to Instagram to post a video where Advani can be seen trying to hold back tears after watching the film.
The video was shared with a caption that read, “Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir.”
2. Prakash Javadekar Unveils First Look Poster of Abdul Kalam Biopic
The first look poster of the biopic former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam was released in Delhi on Sunday. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar unveiled the poster along with Madhur Bhandarkar.
Javadekar took to social media to share a photo from the poster release event. He wrote, “Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year (sic).”
3. Punjab CM Orders Ban on ‘Shooter’ for Glorifying Slain Gangster
Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a ban on the movie Shooter, which is based on the life and crimes of gangster Sukha Kahlwan, alleging that the film promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats, and criminal intimidation.The CM has also directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to look into any action that can be taken against one of the film’s producers, KV Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing, back in 2019, that he would shelve the film which was originally titled Sukha Khalwan.
The DGP has also been asked to look into the role of the promoters, directors, and actors of the movie, a government statement said.
4. Akshay, Ajay & Rohit Take Part in Maharashtra Police Marathon
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who will be starring in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, joined the Maharashtra police for a special initiative this weekend. The two actors, along with the filmmaker, took part in Maharashtra Police International Marathon.
The marathon began in the wee hours of 9 February. The three celebrities were seen sporting identical T-shirts on which were printed “Aa Rahi Hai Police”, hinting at Sooryavanshi's release.
5. ‘Joker’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to Re-Release in India
The Oscar buzz continues to have a domino effect at the box office, with nominated films lining up at the theatres for re-release in India, with a hope of renewed box-office collections.
Filmmaker Todd Phillips’ Joker, led the Oscar nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, but it didn’t stop a streaming service from making history. For the first time in Oscar history, the studio with the most nominations is Netflix. The streaming giant earned 24 nominations for the Academy Awards, with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Klaus emerging as favourites.
At a time when streaming services are giving a tough competition in the awards season, Hollywood studios are walking the extra mile to sell more tickets and add more profit to their accounts.
