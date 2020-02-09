Punjab CM Orders Ban on ‘Shooter’ for Glorifying Slain Gangster

The statement also added that Amarinder has made it clear that his government will not allow any movies, songs that seek to promote crime and violence. “In the past three years, the Captain Amarinder-led government has come a long way in the past three years to restore Punjab’s law and order, which had hit a new low under the previous SAD-BJP regime, “ the statement said adding that the CM has directed the police to ensure that nothing is allowed to disturb the states’ peace and communal harmony.

According to a report by ANI, the DGP has disclosed that the matter of banning this movie had been discussed with the Chief Minister on 7 February. ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar had also recommended a ban on the movie, whose trailer, released on January 18, suggested that the film was highly radical.