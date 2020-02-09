Akshay, Ajay & Rohit Take Part in Maharashtra Police Marathon
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who will be starring in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, joined the Maharashtra police for a special initiative this weekend. The two actors, along with the filmmaker, took part in Maharashtra Police International Marathon.
The marathon began in the wee hours of 9 February. The three celebrities were seen sporting identical T-shirts on which were printed “Aa Rahi Hai Police”, hinting at Sooryavanshi's release.
Akshay took to Instagram to share a photo of the three of them, gearing up for the race. “Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, A great initiative where the police doesn’t run after you but with you,” he wrote.
Some time back, Rohit Shetty took to social media to announce that Jackie Shroff will also be starring in the film. “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost. #Sooryavanshi,” he had written.
Last year, on the first anniversary of his last cop film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty had shared a video of the coming together of the three cop heroes in Sooryavanshi.
The video shared by the filmmaker has a voiceover by Ajay’s Singham Bhalerao, with scenes from Simmba and a sneak peek at an action scene featuring Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer together. In the scene the three are seen firing away at the bad guys.
Rohit’s first cop film was Singham in 2011, which starred Ajay as DCP Bajirao Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The third film, Simmba, released in 2018, starred Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay’s character was introduced at the end of Simmba.
Akshay will be seen playing DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad, with cameos from Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on 27 March.