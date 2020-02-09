Akshay, Ajay & Rohit Take Part in Maharashtra Police Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who will be starring in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, joined the Maharashtra police for a special initiative this weekend. The two actors, along with the filmmaker, took part in Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

The marathon began in the wee hours of 9 February. The three celebrities were seen sporting identical T-shirts on which were printed “Aa Rahi Hai Police”, hinting at Sooryavanshi's release.