‘Joker’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to Re-Release in India

Given the massive Oscar buzz around the film, Warner Bros. Pictures decided to re-release Joker as the makers believe that the step will not only draw new audiences to the theatres but is also expected to garner a momentous repeat footfall.

Joker, which has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and has crossed the $ 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, is going to re-release in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore amongst other cities.

“The palette for world cinema is increasing and gaining momentum. Consumption patterns are evolving with equal demand for mainstream as well as niche cinema -Indian or International. Nothing is bigger than the Oscars, so we were aware that these films will be well accepted, however, the response is currently exceeding expectations," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd, told IANS.