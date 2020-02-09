‘Joker’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to Re-Release in India
The Oscar buzz continues to have a domino effect at the box office, with nominated films lining up at the theatres for re-release in India, with a hope of renewed box-office collections.
Filmmaker Todd Phillips’ Joker, led the Oscar nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, but it didn’t stop a streaming service from making history.
At a time when streaming services are giving a tough competition in the awards season, Hollywood studios are walking the extra mile to sell more tickets and add more profit to their accounts.
Given the massive Oscar buzz around the film, Warner Bros. Pictures decided to re-release Joker as the makers believe that the step will not only draw new audiences to the theatres but is also expected to garner a momentous repeat footfall.
Joker, which has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and has crossed the $ 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, is going to re-release in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore amongst other cities.
“The palette for world cinema is increasing and gaining momentum. Consumption patterns are evolving with equal demand for mainstream as well as niche cinema -Indian or International. Nothing is bigger than the Oscars, so we were aware that these films will be well accepted, however, the response is currently exceeding expectations," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd, told IANS.
There are also exhibitions by major cinema chains, which are hosting annual Oscar film festivals, as a run-up to the award gala, which will be held in Los Angeles on 9 February 9.
Talking about the vision behind the fests, Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, said: “Film festivals are a great way to showcase iconic and award-winning movies to our audiences over a targeted period. Our recently announced Oscar Film Festival brings the best of Oscar-nominated films for movie patrons in India, owing to the growing demand and preference for movies.”
