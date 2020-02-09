Prakash Javadekar Unveils First Look Poster of Abdul Kalam Biopic
The first look poster of the biopic former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam was released in Delhi on Sunday. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar unveiled the poster along with Madhur Bhandarkar.
Javadekar took to social media to share a photo from the poster release event. He wrote, “Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year (sic).”
Some time back, actor Paresh Rawal took to social media to announce that he will be seen playing the role of APJ Abdul Kalam in the latter's biopic.
However, it is not clear as to whether he was referring to the same film. Titled APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man, the film is slated to hit screens by the end of the year. It is co-produced by Jagadeesh Daneti, Suvarna Pappu and John Martin.
