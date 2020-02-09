LK Advani Gets Emotional at Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader recently attended the screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. The filmmaker took to Instagram to post a video where Advani can be seen trying to hold back tears after watching the film.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir.”