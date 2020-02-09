LK Advani Gets Emotional at Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader recently attended the screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. The filmmaker took to Instagram to post a video where Advani can be seen trying to hold back tears after watching the film.
The video was shared with a caption that read, “Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir.”
Shikara has been described as a “love letter from Kashmir” and is set against the backdrop of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley in 1990. The clip opens with a glimpse of a sea of people and a voiceover that says, “on 19 January, 1990, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits had to flee the Kashmir Valley. Now, on 19 January, 2020, 30 years later, our story will finally be told.”
The film has been directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios. His last film was Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga.
