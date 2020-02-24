QuickE: Sunny Hindustani Wins ‘Indian Idol’; Trump on Bollywood

On 23 February, season 11 of Indian Idol came to a conclusion with Sunny Hindustani being declared as the winner. He took home a prize money of Rs 25 lakhs, a car and a music contract with T-Series. Indian Idol is one of India’s most popular reality singing television shows. Sunny was also congratulated by the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal. Sunny hails from Bathinda in Punjab, which happens to be Badal’s constituency.

