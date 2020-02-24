QuickE: Sunny Hindustani Wins ‘Indian Idol’; Trump on Bollywood
1. Sunny Hindustani Takes Home ‘Indian Idol 11’ Winner Trophy
On 23 February, season 11 of Indian Idol came to a conclusion with Sunny Hindustani being declared as the winner. He took home a prize money of Rs 25 lakhs, a car and a music contract with T-Series. Indian Idol is one of India’s most popular reality singing television shows. Sunny was also congratulated by the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal. Sunny hails from Bathinda in Punjab, which happens to be Badal’s constituency.
Read more on The Quint
2. Donald Trump Mentions ‘DDLJ’ and ‘Sholay’ in Welcome Speech
On 24 February, President Donald Trump, who is currently visiting India with his wife Melania Trump, gave a welcome speech to the scores of Indians present at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. During his speech, Trump made an unexpected Bollywood reference. He named Bollywood classics Sholay and DDLJ. He also mentioned ‘bhangra’ and said that it is a dance form popular internationally. He further also mentioned names of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
Read more on The Quint
3. Miss You: Janhvi Remembers Mom Sridevi on Death Anniversary
On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her mother Sridevi. Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2016. Janhvi posted a photo from her childhood. In the black and white photo, young Janhvi and Sridevi are lying on the couch.
She captioned it, “Miss you everyday.”
Read more on The Quint
4. Here’s Why Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Is Releasing on a Tuesday
Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, has a new release date. The film, which was earlier going to release on 27 March, will now be releasing on 24 March. The new release date has been finalised in accordance with Mumbai’s new policy of cinemas having the option of being open 24x7 starting 24 March.
Read more on The Quint
5. Here’s Your First Look of Kajol’s Poignant Short Film ‘Devi’
The trailer for Devi, an upcoming short film starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Neena Kulkarni, has been released. The short clip introduces us to nine women from different walks of life who have been confined together in a room. They begin quarrelling with each other until Kajol tries to break up the fight and reminds them of the first time they moved to the city.
Directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment, Devi also stars Shruti Haasan, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Rama Joshi.
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )