Miss You: Janhvi Remembers Mom Sridevi on Death Anniversary
On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her mother Sridevi. Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2016. Janhvi posted a photo from her childhood. In the black and white photo, young Janhvi and Sridevi are lying on the couch.
She captioned it, “Miss you everyday.”
In August 2019, Sridevi would have turned 56 years old. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi had taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming message. “Happy birthday Mumma, I love you.”
In September 2019, Madame Tussauds Singapore unveiled a wax statue in honour of the legendary actor. Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the actor’s wax figurine in Singapore, which looked like a replica of her. She has been immortalised in an iconic look from Mr. India song ‘Hawa Hawai’. The daughters were seen admiring the statue as Boney Kapoor gets emotional at the unveiling.
Following Sridevi’s death, Janhvi Kapoor has been focusing on her Bollywood career. Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak released in 2018. She has since starred in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She also has a couple of projects lined up: Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )