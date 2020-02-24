Donald Trump Mentions ‘DDLJ’ and ‘Sholay’ in Welcome Speech
On 24 February, President Donal Trump, who is currently visiting India with his wife Melania Trump, gave a welcome speech to the scores of Indians present at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. During his speech, Trump made an unexpected Bollywood reference. He named Bollywood classics Sholay and DDLJ. He also mentioned ‘bhangra’ and said that it is a dance form popular internationally. He further also mentioned names of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
Here’s what he said:
This isn’t the first time a Bollywood reference has been casually dropped by an American president. In 2015, former President Barack Obama too had made a Bollywood reference. Obama had quoted one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic dialogues from the film Diwale Dulhani Le Jayenge.
