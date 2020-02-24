Here’s Your First Look of Kajol’s Poignant Short Film ‘Devi’
The trailer for Devi, an upcoming short film starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Neena Kulkarni, has been released. The short clip introduces us to nine women from different walks of life who have been confined together in a room. They begin quarrelling with each other until Kajol tries to break up the fight and reminds them of the first time they moved to the city.
Directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment, Devi also stars Shruti Haasan, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Rama Joshi.
Watch the trailer here:
Devi is the story of nine women who share their experiences with tragedy, pain violence and oppression. The makers had earlier shared the first look of the film.
Speaking to mid-day about the film, Shruti Haasan said, “We often talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message.” Kajol told the publication that her character Jyoti “is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate.”