Here’s Your First Look of Kajol’s Poignant Short Film ‘Devi’

The trailer for Devi, an upcoming short film starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Neena Kulkarni, has been released. The short clip introduces us to nine women from different walks of life who have been confined together in a room. They begin quarrelling with each other until Kajol tries to break up the fight and reminds them of the first time they moved to the city.

Directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment, Devi also stars Shruti Haasan, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Rama Joshi.

Watch the trailer here: