Sunny Hindustani Takes Home ‘Indian Idol 11’ Winner Trophy

Sunny was also congratulated by the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal. Sunny hails from Bathinda in Punjab, which happens to be Badal’s constituency.

Badal tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations #SunnyHindustani on your hard-earned win. You made us all proud. Journey of this melodious #IndianIdol season 11 winner Bathinda boy is an inspiration to many. Wishing him all the success ahead.”

