QuickE: Anil Kapoor’s ‘Malang’ Look; Rapper Raftaar on CAA
1. Anil Kapoor as a Badass Cop in First Look of ‘Malang’
As Anil Kapoor turns 63, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor took to social media to share the first look of his character from Malang. He captioned it, “Malang on my birthday!” In the photo, Anil Kapoor is sitting back with red sunglasses on. He’s dressed like a cop and his head is thrown back as he laughs. He seems to be interrogating someone.
2. ‘Nobody Will Leave the Country’ Raftaar Rejects CAA NRC at Concert
Popular rapper and music composer Raftaar has taken a stand against the government’s attempt to bring about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC across the country. Speaking to an audience at one of his concerts on Monday night, Raftaar made a statement before starting his performance.
At the concert, Raftaar introduced a friend of his named Arshad to the crowd and said, “Before starting I want to make something seriously clear, whether my career goes on tomorrow or it doesn’t I am not bothered, I have earned enough so that I don’t die of hunger. This man’s name is Arshad, he takes care of me to the extent that nobody can even push me. If anyone talks about asking him to leave this country, I am ready to take a bullet for it *expletive*.”
3. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Criticises Kangana’s Remarks on Tax
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to counter Kangana Ranaut’s recent remark that only 3-4 per cent of Indian pay tax, while the rest of the population is dependent on them. In a series of tweets, Sisodia pointed out that Kangana was incorrect. He said that every citizen pays tax, whether a daily wage worker or billionaire. He explained that even if one did not qualify to pay income tax, one still had to pay indirect taxes while purchasing goods and services. “Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law... But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire,” he wrote.
4. Anurag Apologises for Taking Part in Anti-Mandal Protests in ’90s
Anurag Kashyap was among the first few Bollywood celebrities to condemn the violence against Jamia Millia Islamia University students, and speak up against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The filmmaker has now received flak on Twitter for saying that he also protested against the Mandal Commission in the 1990’s.
Replying to a tweet which asked Anurag if he had ever joined any protest, he wrote that he was there at the August Kranti Maidan, supported the Anti-Corruption protests by Anna Hazare, and also took to streets to protest against the Mandal Commission, 27 years ago. Following the flak he faced, Anurag Kashyap responded to tweets to apologise for taking part in those protests, and clarified saying ‘he didn’t know then what he was out for’ and that he isn’t a casteist.
5. ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ First Look: Saif, Tabu Starrer to Release Early
The first look posters of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out, and shows Saif under the blanket, with bottles of alcohol and women in the background. Releasing the poster, the production house, Pooja Entertainment tweeted, “Ho, ho, ho? More like OH, OH, OH. A little #JawaaniJaaneman doesn't hurt! Starting off with 2020 a little early! In cinemas on 31st January.”
