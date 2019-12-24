QuickE: Anil Kapoor’s ‘Malang’ Look; Rapper Raftaar on CAA

Popular rapper and music composer Raftaar has taken a stand against the government’s attempt to bring about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC across the country. Speaking to an audience at one of his concerts on Monday night, Raftaar made a statement before starting his performance.

At the concert, Raftaar introduced a friend of his named Arshad to the crowd and said, “Before starting I want to make something seriously clear, whether my career goes on tomorrow or it doesn’t I am not bothered, I have earned enough so that I don’t die of hunger. This man’s name is Arshad, he takes care of me to the extent that nobody can even push me. If anyone talks about asking him to leave this country, I am ready to take a bullet for it *expletive*.”

Read more on The Quint