Anil Kapoor as a Badass Cop in First Look of ‘Malang’

As Anil Kapoor turns 63, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor took to social media to share the first look of his character from Malang. He captioned it, “MALANG on my Birthday!”

In the photo, Anil Kapoor is sitting back with red sunglasses on. He’s dressed like a cop and his head is thrown back as he laughs. He seems to be interrogating someone.

Take a look: