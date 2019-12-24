Anil Kapoor as a Badass Cop in First Look of ‘Malang’
As Anil Kapoor turns 63, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor took to social media to share the first look of his character from Malang. He captioned it, “MALANG on my Birthday!”
In the photo, Anil Kapoor is sitting back with red sunglasses on. He’s dressed like a cop and his head is thrown back as he laughs. He seems to be interrogating someone.
Take a look:
The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Recently, on Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday, the Aashiqui actor also shared the first look of his and Disha’s character in the film.
In the photo, Aditya and Disha seem to be dancing and having fun in an open space. The still seems to be from a song. Aditya is bare-chested with dark sunglasses and a bandana on his head; Disha is rocking a cute white top with a colourful skirt.
Aditya Roy Kapur shared the image on social media and wrote, “MALANG”
Take a look:
Disha Patani had also shared it on Instagram. She wished Aditya a happy birthday in the caption. She wrote, “Magic in the air #Malang is our hearts! Happy birthday @adityaroykapur”
Malang also stars Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.
On 4 March, Anil Kapoor had taken to Twitter to announce Malang. He had written, “Together we are #MALANG! Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists – @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani & @kunalkemmu! @MalangFilm releasing on Valentine’s 2020.”
