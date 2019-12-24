‘Nobody Will Leave the Country’ Raftaar Rejects CAA NRC at Concert

At the concert, Raftaar introduced a friend of his named Arshad to the crowd and said, “Before starting I want to make something seriously clear, whether my career goes on tomorrow or it doesn’t I am not bothered, I have earned enough so that I don’t die of hunger. This man’s name is Arshad, he takes care of me to the extent that nobody can even push me. If anyone talks about asking him to leave this country, I am ready to take a bullet for it *expletive*”.

As the crowds cheered the singer, he continued to state, “Whether they are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, or Muslims, they are all our brothers, I will not let anyone be taken out of the country. After this I do not care what happens to my career”. With that announcement, Raftaar began his performance while his audience cheered him on.