Not Reasonable to Indulge in Violence: Kangana on CAA Unrest

She added, “When our country was under the British rule, protests against those who captured people were deemed ‘cool.’ However, the leader in a democratic India is someone we have chosen and that person has worked hard to become successful.”

Earlier, in an interview to Times of India, Kangana had called out Bollywood celebs for not speaking up against CAA. She said, “I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they’re asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country. They’re above everything and everyone just because they have electricity, water and beautiful houses to live in.”

She added that celebrities have been given the power to lead people, and need to justify this position and power. “They live under the fear of everything. They are the most scared human beings I’ve ever seen. They’re spineless people. That’s why they bully outsiders, they bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them. We need to stop projecting them as icons, we need to stop projecting them as our torchbearers, we need to see them for who they are,” said Kangana.