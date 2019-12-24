Anurag Apologises for Taking Part in Anti-Mandal Protests in ’90s

Anurag Kashyap was among the first few Bollywood celebrities to condemn the violence against Jamia Millia Islamia University students, and speak up against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The filmmaker has now received flak on Twitter for saying that he also protested against the Mandal Commission in the 1990’s.

Replying to a tweet which asked Anurag if he had ever joined any protest, he wrote that he was there at the August Kranti Maidan, supported the Anti-Corruption protests by Anna Hazare, and also took to streets to protest against the Mandal Commission, 27 years ago.