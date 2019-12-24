Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Criticises Kangana’s Remarks on Tax
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to counter Kangana Ranaut’s recent remark that only 3-4 per cent of Indian pay tax, while the rest of the population is dependent on them.
On Monday, 23 December, the actor spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence across the country at the launch of the trailer for her film Panga. “If you are protesting against something, it’s imperative that violence should not be a part of it. Only 3-4 per cent of our population are taxpayers, and the rest thrive on that. So what gives you the right to burn buses and trains and create ruckus in the country? That should be looked into,” she said.
In a series of tweets, Sisodia pointed out that Kangana was incorrect. He said that every citizen pays tax, whether a daily wage worker or billionaire. He explained that even if one did not qualify to pay income tax, one still had to pay indirect taxes while purchasing goods and services.
“Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law... But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire,” he wrote.
“And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer… when going to the cinema… contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?” he added.
Ajoy Kumar, national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party also called her ill-informed. “Firstly not smart to ask Kangana on tax collections – she is woefully ill-informed. All the people pay indirect taxes and for the aam aadmi (common man) it is a huge part of his income. Secondly, her views have always been divisive. If only she would read Ambedkar, Gandhi,” he tweeted.
Kangana’s sister Rangoli responded to Sisodia’s comments on Twitter claiming that it should have been apparent to him that Kangana was referring to income tax. “Sir (addressing Sisodia) ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don't twist her statements either way please don't burn public property. If you use highways pay toll tax or buy salt and pay tax that's not income tax, please know if you use resources you pay cos government is cultivating it from collective money,” she wrote.
