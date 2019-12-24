Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Criticises Kangana’s Remarks on Tax

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to counter Kangana Ranaut’s recent remark that only 3-4 per cent of Indian pay tax, while the rest of the population is dependent on them.

On Monday, 23 December, the actor spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence across the country at the launch of the trailer for her film Panga. “If you are protesting against something, it’s imperative that violence should not be a part of it. Only 3-4 per cent of our population are taxpayers, and the rest thrive on that. So what gives you the right to burn buses and trains and create ruckus in the country? That should be looked into,” she said.