‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ First Look: Saif, Tabu Starrer to Release Early
The first look posters of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out, and shows Saif under the blanket, with bottles of alcohol and women in the background. Releasing the poster, the production house, Pooja Entertainment tweeted, “Ho, ho, ho? More like OH, OH, OH. A little #JawaaniJaaneman doesn't hurt! Starting off with 2020 a little early! In cinemas on 31st January.”
The film, which was earlier supposed to release on 7 February, will not hit theatres on 31 January 2020. Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films is also producing the film. Jawaani Jaaneman stars Saif, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla.
Saif and Tabu are reuniting after a gap of 20 years. Saif and Tabu last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. They have also starred together in 1996’s Tu Chor Main Sipahi.
This is what Saif had to say about Tabu joining the film.
Jawaani Janeman is touted to be a family comedy revolving around the relationship of a 40-year-old and his daughter. While Saif plays the role of the father, the actor in the role of his daughter is yet to be locked. The film is scheduled to go on floors in 2019.
