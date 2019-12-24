‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ First Look: Saif, Tabu Starrer to Release Early

The film, which was earlier supposed to release on 7 February, will not hit theatres on 31 January 2020. Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films is also producing the film. Jawaani Jaaneman stars Saif, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla.

Saif and Tabu are reuniting after a gap of 20 years. Saif and Tabu last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. They have also starred together in 1996’s Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

This is what Saif had to say about Tabu joining the film.