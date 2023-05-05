ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Story: HC Refuses to Stay Release; Observes Film Is Fiction, Not History

'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen, released in theatres on 5 May.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Kerala Story: HC Refuses to Stay Release; Observes Film Is Fiction, Not History
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala High Court on 5 May, refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film The Kerala Story. The court also rejected a petition seeking that the 'A' certification issued to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) be declared illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by The Indian Express, the bench of N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias CP dismissed the plea, which was moved by advocate VR Anoop.

After hearing the contentions of the plea in detail, the court observed The Kerala Story as fiction and asked the petitioners how it will create sectarianism and conflict in society when it is not history.

In continuation of The Indian Express report, the petitioner demanding a stay on the film's release claimed that around 32,000 women were converted and deployed in a terror mission and alleged that The Kerela Story portrays events that do not exist in reality. The petitioner also called the statements in the teaser for the film derogatory.

The petitioner also alleged that the film would disrupt and destroy the secular fabric of Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, hit the theatres on Friday, 5 May.

Also Read

Recap: Karnataka HC On PM's Road Shows, Kerala HC On The Kerala Story

Recap: Karnataka HC On PM's Road Shows, Kerala HC On The Kerala Story

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  The Kerala Story   Sudipto Sen 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×