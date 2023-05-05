Kerala Story: HC Refuses to Stay Release; Observes Film Is Fiction, Not History

According to a report by The Indian Express, the bench of N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias CP dismissed the plea, which was moved by advocate VR Anoop.

After hearing the contentions of the plea in detail, the court observed The Kerala Story as fiction and asked the petitioners how it will create sectarianism and conflict in society when it is not history.

In continuation of The Indian Express report, the petitioner demanding a stay on the film's release claimed that around 32,000 women were converted and deployed in a terror mission and alleged that The Kerela Story portrays events that do not exist in reality. The petitioner also called the statements in the teaser for the film derogatory.

The petitioner also alleged that the film would disrupt and destroy the secular fabric of Kerala.