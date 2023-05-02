Cash Rewards, Calls for Ban: How Malayalis Have Reacted to 'The Kerala Story'

From Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor to members of the civil society, reactions against the movie have flooded social media. There have also been calls for a ban on the film.

On Tuesday, 2 May, the Supreme Court, however, refused to entertain a plea by advocate Nizam Pasha, who sought a stay on the release of The Kerala Story.

Though Pasha argued the movie was the "worst kind of hate speech," the court said that if he wanted to challenge the movie, "you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum."