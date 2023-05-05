Recap: Karnataka HC On PM's Road Shows, Kerala HC On The Kerala Story

The Karnataka High Court refused to stay Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two road shows scheduled in Bengaluru this weekend, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the controversial film The Kerala Story.
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay PM Modi's Road Shows In Bengaluru
The Karnataka High Court refused to stay Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two road shows scheduled in Bengaluru this weekend ahead of the State Assembly elections.
"We would have declined indulgence on the ground that the necessary party is not arrayed as a respondent. However, petitioner fairly submitted that he does not intend to impede the events of tomorrow absolutely. What he needs is fair regulation. There are elements of public interest therefore, we did not resort to that extreme measure. With this, the petition is laid to rest," the top court said.
Kerala HC Refuses To Stay The Kerala Story But...
The Kerala High Court refused to stay the release of the controversial Hindi movie, The Kerala Story.
"What is against Islam? There is no allegation against the religion. The allegation is against ISIS," the bench remarked.
The top court asked the producer from where did they get the figure of 32,000 women being converted. Kadam responded saying that the numbers were based on the information the makers had but agreed to take the remove the teaser, which made the claim.
SC Asks Govt For An Update on Sex Workers' Rehabilitation Bill
The Supreme Court orally inquired about an update from the Centre on the status of a proposed bill seeking to prevent trafficking and rehabilitation of sex workers.
“Once that act is enacted, many of the aspects will be taken care of. We also know our limitations,” Justice Gavai remarked over the course of the hearing.
The top court was hearing a plea by Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, a collective of 65,000 sex workers.
SC Declines To Entertain Petition Challenging Legality of Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act
The Supreme Court declined to entertain a petition challenging the legality of Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act 1951.
Note: Section 8(3) says that any person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified as a Member of Parliament or a Member of a Legislative Assembly.
At the very outset, the CJI-led bench noted that the petitioner had no standing in the case:
"How are you affected? When you are disqualified due to conviction then come here. Not now. Either withdraw or we will dismiss it. We will only hear the aggrieved person."
In Case You Missed This...
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 4 May, filed another chargesheet in a Delhi court naming former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as an accused in the money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)