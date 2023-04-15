'Oh Stree, 2 Phir Aa Gayi!': Rajkummar, Shraddha Announce 'Stree 2'
Stree, directed by Amar Kaushik, was one of the most successful films of 2018.
Stree is all set to return to the big screen. At the Jio Studios' Infinite Together event on 12 April, producer Dinesh Vijan, along with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee announced that Stree 2 will release next year. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy was one of the most successful films of 2018.
Now, the cast has announced the release date of the sequel with a unique script.
The skit opens with 'Stree' taking over the stage. 'Oh Stree kal aana' can be seen written in the background. When Rajkummar enters he can be heard saying, "Stree ji aap? Aapki aankho me itni pyaar se dekha, prem samman sab dilaya phir ap kyu aa gayi?"
Just then the lights go off. We then see Shraddha telling Rajkummar, Pankaj, Aparshakti and Abhishek, "Mere upar ek bhot badi aur khatarnaak museebat aane vaali hai."
Stree 2 is all set to release on 31 August, 2024.
