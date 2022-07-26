'Panchayat' to 'Stree': Why Directors Choose MP, the 'Most Film-Friendly State'

From Panchayat, the popular Amazon Prime web series set in rural India, to blockbusters such as Padman, Dabangg 3, and Stree, the list of films and web series shot in Madhya Pradesh has only grown in the recent past. No wonder then that the state bagged the most-friendly state in the recent National Film Awards – its second time winning the honour since 2017.

When the state constituted the tourism board in 2016, the objective was to boost tourism and film production. Umakant Choudhary, Deputy Director (Adventure) of MP Tourism Board, told The Quint, "We have everything a filmmaker could dream of – marvellous locations; a diverse, culturally rich atmosphere; a talent pool of actors, and all the latest technology."