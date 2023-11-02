ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Waves at His Sea of Fans Outside Mannat on His Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 years old on November 2. At midnight, a sea of fans gathered outside his house, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan waved at his sea of fans on his birthday on 2 November. At midnight, thousands of fans gathered outside his house Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of him. The superstar posed, waved and blew kisses at his fans as they celebrated his birthday.

