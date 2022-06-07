'Samrat Prithviraj', Like 'Padmaavat', Has a Misplaced Glorification of 'Jauhar'

At this point, fire engulfs the whole screen giving a sense of grandeur to the act of jauhar.

What especially seems strange is that one minute the princess is shown to be assertive and arguing for her rights, sitting next to the king in the court, and the next minute the film romanticises Sanyogita's act of suicide with a song and dance sequence.

Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's Padmaavat based on a fictional work of Awadhi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, too, gave in to such a misplaced sense of glamorisation of jauhar. In the movie, as Alauddin Khilji's army defeats Rajput king Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati voluntarily immolates herself to chants of 'Jai Bhawani' in a dramatic sequence.

Again, it is not the act that is concerning, but the matter of its representation.

"There is a clear choice as to how you want to depict it," says Ruchika Sharma, a history teacher and doctoral scholar of History at Jawaharlal Nehru University.