RRR to Prithviraj: Films That Have Been Hit by The COVID Spike

The statement from the team read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny, and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. We will see you in the cinemas soon!"

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Prabhas in a lead role.