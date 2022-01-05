RRR to Prithviraj: Films That Have Been Hit by The COVID Spike
These film releases have been pushed amidst the COVID spike in the country.
COVID-19 cases have been rising across India, with the Omicron variant affecting thousands of people. Amidst this surge and restrictions being imposed in different parts of the country, the theatrical releases of many films have been pushed. Filmmakers and actors have been taking to social media to request people to stay safe, sharing that the releases of their movies have been postponed.
Here are some of the movies that have been hit by COVID this year:
Jersey
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's film Jersey was scheduled to release on 31 December, but has now been postponed. Shahid shared an official statement on Twitter that read, "In view of the current circumstances and new COVID guidelines, we as a team feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you with our film as soon as we can in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year".
The film has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name.
RRR
SS Rajamouli's much-awaited movie RRR's theatrical release has been pushed. The official handle ‘RRR Movie’ tweeted a statement that read, “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema at the right time, WE WILL.”
The tweet read, “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie.”
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film was scheduled to release on 7 January.
Radhe Shyam
On Wednesday, 5 January, Pooja Hegde took to Twitter to share that her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam won't release on 14 January, as scheduled. "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed", the actor tweeted.
The statement from the team read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny, and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. We will see you in the cinemas soon!"
Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Prabhas in a lead role.
Prithviraj
Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, will not be releasing on 21 January, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. Yash Raj Films is yet to make an official statement and announce a new release date.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.