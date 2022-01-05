'Radhe Shyam' Release Pushed Due to COVID; Pooja Hegde Shares Statement

The makers of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam have decided to postpone the film's theatrical release owing to the rising COVID cases in the country. Major releases like RRR and Jersey have also been pushed.

Confirming the same, Pooja took to Twitter to share the news. "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed", the actor wrote.