'Radhe Shyam' Release Pushed Due to COVID; Pooja Hegde Shares Statement
Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
The makers of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam have decided to postpone the film's theatrical release owing to the rising COVID cases in the country. Major releases like RRR and Jersey have also been pushed.
Confirming the same, Pooja took to Twitter to share the news. "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed", the actor wrote.
The statement from the team read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days, but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny, and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. We will see you in the cinemas soon!"
Although speculations were doing the rounds that the movie will get an OTT release, reports suggest that the makers are keen to release Radhe Shyam in cinema halls. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
