Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur’s Film Jersey’s Release Postponed Amid Omicron Scare
Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' was scheduled to release on 31 December.
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s film Jersey was scheduled to release on 31 December but has been postponed due to the rising COVID cases in India. While theatres in Maharashtra are operating with 50 percent occupancy, the Delhi government has directed theatres to shut down.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BreakingNews... #Jersey POSTPONED... WON'T RELEASE ON 31 DEC... New date will be announced shortly... Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE.”
The film has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Jersey stars Shahid, Mrunal, Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, and Geetika Mehandru. The film follows the story of a cricketer Arjun who must return to the pitch and face his past to fulfill a promise he made to his son.
Talking about his character, Shahid told ETimes, “I have seen a lot of cricket as I am a huge cricket buff. You cannot be as good as a professional cricketer playing at international level, you can't get there. The idea was just to get the personality of a cricketer in my character.”
