Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur’s Film Jersey’s Release Postponed Amid Omicron Scare

The film has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Jersey stars Shahid, Mrunal, Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, and Geetika Mehandru. The film follows the story of a cricketer Arjun who must return to the pitch and face his past to fulfill a promise he made to his son.

Talking about his character, Shahid told ETimes, “I have seen a lot of cricket as I am a huge cricket buff. You cannot be as good as a professional cricketer playing at international level, you can't get there. The idea was just to get the personality of a cricketer in my character.”