Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Starrer 'Brahmastra' to Release on This Date
Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
The release date of Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited Brahmastra is here. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia also feature in Brahmastra.
On Tuesday, 14 December, Ayan announced that the motion poster will be released on Wednesday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "“'BRAHMASTRA': 9 SEPT 2022 IN CINEMAS... While on #Brahmastra, the much-awaited biggie arrives on the BIG SCREEN on 9 Sept 2022... The FIRST PART of the *3-part film franchise* will release in *five* #Indian languages: #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam and #Kannada... In #3D (sic).”
Brahmastra has been planned as a trilogy. It is being produced by Karan Johar. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
