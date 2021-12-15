ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Starrer 'Brahmastra' to Release on This Date

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at the <em>Brahmastra </em>logo launch in Prayagraj.</p></div>
i

The release date of Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited Brahmastra is here. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia also feature in Brahmastra.

On Tuesday, 14 December, Ayan announced that the motion poster will be released on Wednesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "“'BRAHMASTRA': 9 SEPT 2022 IN CINEMAS... While on #Brahmastra, the much-awaited biggie arrives on the BIG SCREEN on 9 Sept 2022... The FIRST PART of the *3-part film franchise* will release in *five* #Indian languages: #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam and #Kannada... In #3D (sic).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmastra has been planned as a trilogy. It is being produced by Karan Johar. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read

Nagarjuna Wraps 'Brahmastra' Shoot; Shares Pics With Ranbir, Alia

Nagarjuna Wraps 'Brahmastra' Shoot; Shares Pics With Ranbir, Alia

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT