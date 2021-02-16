Nagarjuna Wraps 'Brahmastra' Shoot; Shares Pics With Ranbir, Alia

Nagarjuna Akkineni has taken to Twitter to share that he has wrapped his schedule for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actor also posted a couple of photos with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan.

"And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra", Nagarjuna tweeted.