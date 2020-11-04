Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna Come Together for 'Brahmastra' Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna had come together in March to shoot for the final schedule of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-action film Brahmastra. However, things came to an unexpected halt following the coronavirus lockdown. Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ayan Mukerji has kicked off a 10-day shoot of the film in a Mumbai studio with Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Two songs with Ranbir and Alia will be shot in January.

A source told the publication that since Ayan Mukerji wants to shoot the songs in a grand scale, it has been pushed to next year. "Ayan Mukerji wants to film the song using a number of background dancers and grand sets and the team is hopeful that things will improve next year. As of now they are exploring other mediums without compromising on visuals", the source added.