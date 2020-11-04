Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna Come Together for 'Brahmastra' Shoot
The fantasy-action film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna had come together in March to shoot for the final schedule of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-action film Brahmastra. However, things came to an unexpected halt following the coronavirus lockdown. Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ayan Mukerji has kicked off a 10-day shoot of the film in a Mumbai studio with Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Two songs with Ranbir and Alia will be shot in January.
A source told the publication that since Ayan Mukerji wants to shoot the songs in a grand scale, it has been pushed to next year. "Ayan Mukerji wants to film the song using a number of background dancers and grand sets and the team is hopeful that things will improve next year. As of now they are exploring other mediums without compromising on visuals", the source added.
As of now, the Brahmastra team has shot for 173 days. The release date will be finalised once theatres start opening across the country.
While Ranbir plays Shiva, who reportedly has the power to emit fire from his hand, Alia plays his love interest Isha. Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Ranbir's guru and Mouni Roy is set to play the antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
